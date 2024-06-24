China Financial Services Issues New Loan

China Financial Services Holdings Limited (HK:0605) has released an update.

China Financial Services Holdings Limited has announced a new financial assistance transaction by providing a one-year loan of RMB2,150,000 at an interest rate of 14.28% to Customer DD, secured by a mortgage. The proceeds from Loan B will be utilized to settle the outstanding principal of a previous loan, enhancing the company’s financial engagement and impacting its disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules due to the transaction size.

