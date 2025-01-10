China Financial Services Holdings Limited Announces Discloseable Loan Transaction

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Financial Services Holdings Limited ( (HK:0605) ) has provided an announcement.

China Financial Services Holdings Limited announced a discloseable transaction involving a loan agreement with UDSL as the lender and Customer ET and EU as borrowers. The loan, amounting to RMB21,000,000 with a 13.2% annual interest rate, is secured by a mortgage on several properties in Beijing and personal and corporate guarantees. This transaction, subject to certain listing rules due to its size, highlights the company’s active role in financial lending and assistance.

More about China Financial Services Holdings Limited

China Financial Services Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong that focuses on providing financial services, including offering loans and financial assistance.

YTD Price Performance: -10.83%

Average Trading Volume: 4,318,342

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$283.3M

