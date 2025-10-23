China Financial Leasing Group Proposes Second Name Change to Enhance Branding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Financial Leasing Group Ltd ( (HK:2312) ).

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd has announced a second proposed change of its company name from ‘Long Corp’ to ‘Long Investment Corp’ due to a registration issue with the Hong Kong Companies Registry. This change is intended to enhance the company’s corporate image and identity, which the board believes will benefit its future business development and is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. The change will not affect the company’s operations or financial position, and existing securities certificates will remain valid.

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd operates in the financial leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing services and financial solutions. The company aims to enhance its corporate image and strengthen its market position through strategic branding initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 10,905,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$544.6M

