China Financial Aims to Resume Stock Trading

China Financial International Investments Limited (HK:0721) has released an update.

China Financial International Investments Limited is working to comply with additional guidance from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resume trading of its shares, which have been suspended since October 3, 2023. The company must publish all pending financial results and address any audit issues to meet the Listing Rules requirements. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:0721 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.