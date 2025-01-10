China Feihe Limited Relocates Hong Kong Headquarters

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

China Feihe Limited ( (HK:6186) ) has issued an announcement.

China Feihe Limited has announced a change in the headquarters location for its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from January 10, 2025. The new address will be Room 1920, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. This strategic move could be seen as a step to enhance its operational efficiency and strengthen its market presence in Hong Kong, reflecting on the company’s adaptability and commitment to growth.

More about China Feihe Limited

YTD Price Performance: -6.79%

Average Trading Volume: 23,237,679

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$46.01B

Learn more about 6186 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.