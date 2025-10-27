China Feihe Limited Enhances Capital Gains with Strategic Financial Product Subscription

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from China Feihe Limited ( (HK:6186) ) is now available.

China Feihe Limited announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Feihe HLJ, has subscribed to financial products from SPD Bank using RMB200 million of idle funds. This strategic move aims to enhance capital gains by utilizing surplus cash for treasury management, ensuring capital safety and liquidity, and supporting the company’s operational and dividend needs. The investment is expected to yield a higher return than typical savings or time deposits, with low associated risk, and is deemed fair and reasonable for the company and its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6186) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Feihe Limited stock, see the HK:6186 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Feihe Limited

China Feihe Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, raw milk, and nutritional supplements. Its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 35,436,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$36.5B

For a thorough assessment of 6186 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue