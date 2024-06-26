China Feihe Invests in CITIC Financial Products

China Feihe Limited (HK:6186) has released an update.

China Feihe Limited, a producer of dairy and nutritional products, has strategically invested RMB300 million in a non-principal guaranteed wealth management product with an expected 3.05% annual return, aiming to boost the company’s capital gains and maintain liquidity for operations and dividends. The investment, managed by CITIC Bank, is part of a larger RMB3.4 billion portfolio of financial products held by the company, reflecting its commitment to effective treasury management and shareholder interests.

