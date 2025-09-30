China Evergrande NEV Group Delays Circular Dispatch Again

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group ( (HK:0708) ) has provided an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited announced another delay in the dispatch of a circular related to major and continuing connected transactions, including loans and sales of new energy vehicles. The delay impacts the company’s operational timeline, as the revised expected timetable for these transactions will be announced soon, affecting stakeholders and potentially altering the company’s market positioning.

More about China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on the new energy vehicle industry. It provides services related to green landscaping, material procurement, and sales of new energy vehicles.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.84B

For an in-depth examination of 0708 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue