China Evergrande NEV Group Delays 2024 Annual Results, Suspends Trading

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited has announced a delay in the publication of its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. As a result, the company will suspend trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting April 1, 2025, until the results are published. This delay may impact investor confidence and requires shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on the new energy vehicle industry. It aims to develop and produce electric vehicles, contributing to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

