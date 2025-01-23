China Everbright Schedules Board Meeting for 2024 Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

China Everbright ( (HK:0165) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Everbright Limited has announced a forthcoming board meeting scheduled for March 27, 2025, to deliberate on approving the company’s annual results for 2024 and to consider a final dividend recommendation. This meeting is a crucial step in assessing the company’s financial performance and future shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about China Everbright

China Everbright Limited is a Hong Kong-based company operating in the investment management and financial services industry. It focuses on providing diversified financial services and investment solutions in Greater China and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -4.62%

Average Trading Volume: 3,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.06B

See more insights into 0165 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.