China Everbright Schedules Board Meeting for 2024 Results

China Everbright ( (HK:0165) ) just unveiled an announcement.
China Everbright Limited has announced a forthcoming board meeting scheduled for March 27, 2025, to deliberate on approving the company’s annual results for 2024 and to consider a final dividend recommendation. This meeting is a crucial step in assessing the company’s financial performance and future shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.
More about China Everbright
China Everbright Limited is a Hong Kong-based company operating in the investment management and financial services industry. It focuses on providing diversified financial services and investment solutions in Greater China and internationally.
YTD Price Performance: -4.62%
Average Trading Volume: 3,525
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $1.06B
