China Everbright Greentech Plans Debt Issuance

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. (HK:1257) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. has applied to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors for the registration of debt financing instruments worth up to RMB8 billion, with the intention to issue these in multiple tranches. The issuance will depend on market conditions, and the bonds will be traded on the China Interbank Bond Market. The company has received a top credit rating of ‘AAA’, reflecting strong financial health.

For further insights into HK:1257 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.