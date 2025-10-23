China Everbright Greentech Engages in Waste Disposal Agreement with Baoying Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. ( (HK:1257) ) has shared an update.

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. has entered into a connected transaction with Baoying Energy for the disposal of excessive household waste generated from a landfill site closure project. The agreement involves the incineration of 48,000 tonnes of waste over two years, with a processing fee of RMB126.29 per tonne. This transaction, involving a subsidiary of the company’s controlling shareholder, is subject to certain reporting and review requirements under the Listing Rules, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental management and regulatory compliance.

More about China Everbright Greentech Ltd.

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on ecological remediation and energy solutions. The company is involved in waste management and environmental hygiene projects, leveraging its expertise in sustainable practices.

