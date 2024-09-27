China Everbright Greentech Announces Board Reshuffle

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. (HK:1257) has released an update.

China Everbright Greentech Limited has announced changes to its board of directors and committee memberships effective from 27 September 2024. The reshuffle includes Mr. WANG Silian as Chairman and Non-executive Director, alongside other key appointments across executive, non-executive, and independent roles. The company has also detailed the composition of its three board committees, indicating a structured approach to oversight and governance.

