China Everbright Announces Executive Leadership Shift

China Everbright Environment Group Limited has announced leadership changes effective from September 27, 2024, with Mr. Huang Haiqing resigning as Executive Director and Chairman due to age, and Mr. Wang Silian appointed as his successor. The Board expressed its gratitude to Mr. Huang for his service and confirmed there are no disagreements or undisclosed matters concerning his resignation. Mr. Wang will also take on roles within the company’s board committees and its subsidiary, China Everbright Greentech Limited.

