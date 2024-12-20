China Ever Grand Seeks Legal Dissolution of Subsidiary

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. (HK:0379) has released an update.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. has initiated legal proceedings to dissolve its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Ever Grand, due to prolonged board dysfunction and sustained financial losses. The case, filed in the Beijing Intermediate People’s Court, aims to protect the interests of the Group. Investors and shareholders will be updated on significant developments as they arise.

