China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Updates Board Structure

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. (HK:0379) has released an update.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. has announced its board of directors, highlighting a strong leadership team with Mr. Wong Lik Ping as Chairman. The company has formed three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by experienced board members. This organizational update is crucial for investors tracking the governance and strategic direction of the company.

