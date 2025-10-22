China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Approves Property Disposal Resolution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0379) ).

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. announced that its shareholders have approved an ordinary resolution related to the disposal of properties during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 22, 2025. The resolution, which involved the approval and confirmation of several agreements and related transactions, received more than 50% of the votes in favor, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic decisions. This decision may impact the company’s operational focus and financial strategy, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 871,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$135M

