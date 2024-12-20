China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Announces Board Reshuffle

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. (HK:0379) has released an update.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. announced significant changes in its board committees with the resignation of Mr. Ho Hin Yip as an independent non-executive director. The company has appointed Mr. Wu Kai Tang as the new chairman of the Audit Committee and Mr. Ng Kwok Sang as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, effective December 21, 2024. These changes in leadership aim to strengthen the company’s governance structure moving forward.

