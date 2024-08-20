China Environmental Tech’s Key Board Meeting

China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Limited (HK:1237) has released an update.

China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on August 30, 2024, to discuss the interim results for the first half of the year, consider dividend distributions, and conduct other business matters. The meeting will be critical for investors as it will potentially impact the company’s stock with decisions on financial results and dividend recommendations.

For further insights into HK:1237 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.