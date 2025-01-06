China Environmental Technology Announces Change in Registrar and Office Location

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An update from China Environmental Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:0646) ) is now available.

China Environmental Technology Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office, as well as its registered office in the Cayman Islands, effective from December 31, 2024. This strategic move may streamline administrative processes and potentially improve operational efficiency for the company, although its branch share registrar remains unchanged.

More about China Environmental Technology Holdings Limited

China Environmental Technology Holdings Limited operates in the environmental technology sector, focusing on providing solutions to tackle environmental challenges. The company is known for developing and offering technologies aimed at improving environmental sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: -1.82%

Average Trading Volume: 51,777

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$74.02M

