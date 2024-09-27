China Environmental Group Extends Acquisition Date

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. (HK:1130) has released an update.

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. has announced a further six-month extension of the long stop date for a potential acquisition, now set for 27 March 2025. This extension follows a series of previous announcements and does not guarantee the completion of the acquisition. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

