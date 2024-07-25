China Environmental Energy Sets AGM for Shareholder Decisions

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (HK:0986) has released an update.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 10:30 a.m. on September 20, 2024, at United Centre in Hong Kong. Shareholders will review and approve the audited financial statements and director and auditor reports for the year, re-elect executive directors, and authorize the board on director remuneration and auditor appointment. Additionally, resolutions will be considered to permit the repurchase of company shares and to empower the board to allot and issue shares.

