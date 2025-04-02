China Environmental Energy Investment Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointments

An update from China Environmental Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0986) ) is now available.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Li Xia as an executive director and Ms. Yang Xiaoqing as a non-executive director, both effective from April 2, 2025. These appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership, leveraging their extensive experience in private equity investment, corporate finance, human resources development, and strategic management. The move is seen as a strategic step to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and industry positioning.

