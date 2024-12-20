China Energy Updates Board and Leadership Roles

China Energy Development Holdings Limited (HK:0228) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Energy Development Holdings Limited has announced changes to its board of directors and committee roles, effective December 20, 2024. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, with Mr. Liu Wenxuan serving as Chairman and Mr. Liu Dong as CEO. Investors may find this update relevant as it reflects the company’s leadership structure moving forward.

For further insights into HK:0228 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.