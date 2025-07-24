China Energy Storage Technology Development Updates Board Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Link-Asia International Medtech Group Ltd. ( (HK:1143) ) is now available.

China Energy Storage Technology Development Limited, formerly known as Link-Asia International MedTech Group Ltd., has announced its updated list of directors and their roles within the company. The board comprises executive directors, including Mr. Lin Dailian as Chairman, and independent non-executive directors. The announcement details the composition of three key board committees, highlighting the leadership and membership roles of the directors. This restructuring could potentially impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, influencing its positioning in the energy storage sector.

Average Trading Volume: 894,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$94.2M

