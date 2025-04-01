China Energy Engineering Secures Major Water Supply Project in Kazakhstan

An update from China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3996) ) is now available.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited announced that its subsidiary, China Gezhouba Group Stock Company Limited, has entered into a significant contract with Astana Capital Water Supply Company for the Astana Water Supply Project in Kazakhstan. The project, valued at approximately RMB9.6 billion, involves the construction of a comprehensive water supply system, including a pumping station, booster stations, a lengthy pipeline, and a purification plant, over a 36-month period. This contract underscores the company’s strategic expansion in international markets and its expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects, potentially enhancing its market position and offering growth opportunities.

More about China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited is a major player in the energy sector, primarily involved in engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company focuses on large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly in energy and water supply, and operates both domestically in China and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 7.50%

Average Trading Volume: 39,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €7.52B

For detailed information about 3996 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue