China Electronics Optics Valley Union Extends Partnership with CEC Dalian

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0798) has released an update.

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co., Ltd. has renewed its partnership with CEC Dalian for the procurement of floodlighting equipment and services for its industrial parks under a new agreement starting January 2025. The 2024 Framework Agreement, extending until the end of 2027, continues the collaboration on similar terms to the previous agreement. This strategic move involves connected transactions, subject to specific reporting and review requirements.

For further insights into HK:0798 stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.