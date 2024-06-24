China Electronics Optics Valley Relocates in Hong Kong

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0798) has released an update.

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, now located at Unit 3518, Infinitus Plaza, effective from 24 June 2024. Despite the relocation, the company’s contact information remains the same. This move has been officially communicated by the company’s chairman, Liu Guilin.

