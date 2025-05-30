China Ecotourism Group Pursues Debt Restructuring Amid Financial Challenges

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Ecotourism Group Limited ( (HK:1371) ) has issued an announcement.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced updates regarding the disclaimer of opinion in its annual report for the year ended June 30, 2024. The company is actively pursuing a debt restructuring plan, which includes a scheme of arrangement with creditors under Hong Kong law. They have engaged Acclime Corporate Advisory as their restructuring adviser and are in discussions with creditors to formulate a restructuring plan. Additionally, the company has applied to the High Court of Hong Kong for permission to convene a creditors’ meeting to consider and approve the proposed scheme, with a hearing scheduled for July 24, 2025. These steps are part of the company’s efforts to address financial challenges and keep stakeholders informed of significant developments.

China Ecotourism Group Limited operates in the ecotourism industry, focusing on providing sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism services. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 448,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$24.71M

