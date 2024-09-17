China Ecotourism Group Plans Key Board Meeting

China Ecotourism Group Limited (HK:1371) has released an update.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for September 30, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the year ended June 30, 2024, and to consider issuing a final dividend. The announcement was made by Chairman JIA Muyun, with the note that the board’s composition includes both executive and independent non-executive directors.

