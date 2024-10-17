China Ecotourism Group Appoints New Independent Director

China Ecotourism Group Limited (HK:1371) has released an update.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has appointed Mr. Wang Anyuan as an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee, effective October 17, 2024. This appointment ensures the company’s compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. Mr. Wang, with extensive experience in the financial sector, will receive an annual director fee of HK$120,000.

