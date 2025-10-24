China Eastern Airlines Schedules Board Meeting for Q3 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ) has shared an announcement.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on October 30, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited third quarterly results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and operational strategies, potentially impacting stakeholders and the company’s market positioning.

More about China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the aviation industry, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company focuses on both domestic and international markets, serving a wide range of destinations.

