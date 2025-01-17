China Eastern Airlines Announces Director Appointment and Vice President Change

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ) has shared an announcement.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has announced a proposed appointment of Mr. Cheng Guowei as a director for the tenth session of its board, following a resolution passed in the board’s first meeting of 2025. Mr. Cheng, with extensive experience in the aviation industry, has served in various senior roles within the company and its subsidiaries. His appointment is subject to approval at the upcoming general meeting. Concurrently, the company announced a change in its vice presidency, with Mr. Cheng stepping down and Ms. He Xiaoqun being appointed as the new vice president. Ms. He brings significant experience from her previous roles in China Southern Airlines and China Southern Air Holding Company, which may influence the company’s strategic directions.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a major player in the civil aviation industry, providing air transport services primarily in China. The company is involved in various facets of aviation, including flight maintenance and engineering, with a significant focus on the Chinese and Asian markets.

YTD Price Performance: 2.32%

Average Trading Volume: 7,540,080

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$70.24B

