China Dredging Expands into New Energy Sector

China Dredging Environment Protection Holdings Limited is diversifying its portfolio by entering the environmental protection new energy sector, establishing subsidiaries in Singapore and Kazakhstan. The company has formed a strategic cooperation with Shenzhen Zhongke Zhiqing New Energy Technology to enhance oilfield development solutions in Kazakhstan. This move aims to tap into high-growth opportunities and maximize shareholder returns.

