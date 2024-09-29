China Dongxiang Invests in USD and RMB Funds

China Dongxiang (Group) Co (HK:3818) has released an update.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced substantial investments in two funds, with a $15 million subscription in a USD-denominated fund and a 200 million RMB commitment to a separate RMB fund, both made by wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company. These investments are considered discloseable transactions according to the Listing Rules since they exceed the 5% threshold but remain below 25%. The transactions are part of the company’s strategic financial activities and will be funded through internal cash resources.

