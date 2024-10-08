China Dongxiang Announces Director Resignation

China Dongxiang (Group) Co (HK:3818) has released an update.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Dr. Chen Guogang, an independent non-executive Director, effective from 8 October 2024. Dr. Chen’s departure has resulted in the company’s non-compliance with certain Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules regarding the minimum number of independent directors and committee members. The company is actively seeking a replacement to rectify the situation and ensure compliance within three months.

