China Display Optoelectronics Updates Board of Directors and Committees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0334) ) has provided an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced the updated list of its board of directors and their roles, effective from July 4, 2025. This announcement includes the appointment of Mr. Liao Qian as the Chairman and Mr. Zhang Feng as the Chief Executive Officer, along with the establishment of three board committees to enhance governance and strategic oversight.

More about China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the optoelectronics industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 334.

Average Trading Volume: 395,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$457.1M

Learn more about 0334 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue