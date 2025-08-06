China Display Optoelectronics Updates Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0334) ) has shared an announcement.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced the updated list of its board of directors, effective from August 6, 2025. This announcement includes the appointment of Mr. Liao Qian as the Chairman and Mr. Zhang Feng as the CEO, along with the composition of various board committees, which may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the optoelectronics industry.

Average Trading Volume: 925,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$660.5M

