China Display Optoelectronics Reports Over 600% Profit Increase in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0334) ) has shared an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced a significant increase in profits for the first half of 2025, with an expected profit of not less than RMB48.8 million, marking a rise of over 600% compared to the same period in 2024. This surge is attributed to a 70% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 60% rise in sales volume, driven by the optimization of the product mix and strong market recognition of its panel module integration model.

More about China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd is a company in the optoelectronics industry, focusing on the production and sale of display panels and related technologies. The company is known for its panel module integration model and collaborates with major brands like TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 942,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$639.6M

Find detailed analytics on 0334 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue