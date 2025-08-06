China Display Optoelectronics Announces Executive Board Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0334) ) has shared an announcement.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced a change in its executive board, with Mr. Wen Xianzhen resigning as an executive director to focus on other commitments, effective August 6, 2025. Mr. Zhang Caili, who has extensive experience in the optoelectronics sector, particularly with TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., has been appointed to fill the vacancy. This change is expected to bring new leadership dynamics to the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd is a company involved in the optoelectronics industry, focusing on the production and development of display technologies. It operates as part of a group with various subsidiaries, and its market focus includes advanced display solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 942,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$639.6M

