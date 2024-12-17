China Development Bank Leasing Engages in Major Energy Deal

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant finance lease agreement with Bozhou Wanshitong New Energy Co., Ltd., involving wind power generation equipment in Anhui Province for RMB880 million. The transaction, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong listing rules, will see the assets leased back to the Lessee over a period of 180 months. This move underscores the company’s strategic engagement in renewable energy financing.

For further insights into HK:1606 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.