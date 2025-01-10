China Development Bank International Announces 2024 Net Asset Value

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. ( (HK:1062) ) has provided an announcement.

China Development Bank International Investment Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share as of December 31, 2024, to be HK$0.3425, based on 2,902,215,360 shares issued. This announcement reflects the company’s financial status and provides insights into its market position, which may influence stakeholder perceptions and investment decisions.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €27.45M

