China Development Bank Acquires USD 151M LNG Vessel

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced the purchase of a USD 151 million LNG carrier from Gas-four Ltd. through a special purpose vehicle, without the need for shareholder approval. The transaction, part of the company’s vessel leasing business, will be funded through the company’s own resources and potential commercial bank loans, followed by leasing the vessel back to the seller.

