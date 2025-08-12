China Daye Revises Annual Cap Amid Business Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited ( (HK:0661) ) has shared an update.

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited announced a revision of its annual cap for the Parent Group Services Framework Agreement due to anticipated business growth. The revised cap is set to increase from RMB 4,145,000 to RMB 10,000,000 for 2025, reflecting the company’s expansion into new business areas and expected higher transaction volumes. This adjustment is seen as a strategic move to enhance revenue and is considered fair and reasonable by the company’s board.

More about China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited

China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on non-ferrous metals. The company provides a range of services including engineering design, environment monitoring, equipment inspection, and technical consulting.

Average Trading Volume: 15,635,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.06B

