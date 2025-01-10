China Datang’s Renewable Power Generation Rises in 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
An announcement from China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) is now available.
China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Ltd. announced that its power generation for December 2024 increased by 9.31% compared to December 2023, with significant growth in photovoltaic power. The total power generation for 2024 showed a modest increase of 2.06%, driven by a substantial rise in photovoltaic power generation, despite a slight decrease in wind power production. This growth indicates a strengthening of the company’s renewable energy portfolio and may have positive implications for stakeholders and its market positioning.
More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H
China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited specializes in renewable energy with a focus on wind and photovoltaic power generation.
YTD Price Performance: -5.60%
Average Trading Volume: 634
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: €1.76B
See more insights into 1798 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.