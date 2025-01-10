China Datang’s Renewable Power Generation Rises in 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) is now available.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Ltd. announced that its power generation for December 2024 increased by 9.31% compared to December 2023, with significant growth in photovoltaic power. The total power generation for 2024 showed a modest increase of 2.06%, driven by a substantial rise in photovoltaic power generation, despite a slight decrease in wind power production. This growth indicates a strengthening of the company’s renewable energy portfolio and may have positive implications for stakeholders and its market positioning.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited specializes in renewable energy with a focus on wind and photovoltaic power generation.

YTD Price Performance: -5.60%

Average Trading Volume: 634

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.76B

See more insights into 1798 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.