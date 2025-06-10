China Datang Renewable Power Issues Second Tranche of 2025 Mid-Term Notes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) just unveiled an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited announced the issuance of the second tranche of its 2025 mid-term notes, amounting to RMB1 billion with a 1.79% interest rate over a three-year term. The proceeds are intended for repaying existing debt, replenishing working capital, and other compliant purposes, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1798) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1798 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the production and distribution of renewable power. The company is engaged in the development and management of wind and solar power projects, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 9,495,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$17.09B

