China Datang Renewable Power Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) has issued an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has announced its third extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 14, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will focus on the election of a new board of directors, with several appointments proposed, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. This restructuring is expected to impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1798) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1798 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the generation and supply of renewable power. The company is involved in the development and management of wind and solar power projects, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 20,567,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.11B

See more data about 1798 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue