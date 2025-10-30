China Cultural Tourism and Agriculture Group Approves Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TFG International Group Limited ( (HK:0542) ) has shared an update.

China Cultural Tourism and Agriculture Group Limited announced that its shareholders approved a resolution to consolidate its shares, with every five shares being consolidated into one. This share consolidation, effective from November 3, 2025, aims to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance its marketability.

More about TFG International Group Limited

China Cultural Tourism and Agriculture Group Limited operates in the cultural tourism and agriculture sectors. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 4,793,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.38B

