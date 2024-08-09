China Corp Subsidiary Secures New Lease Agreement

China International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0264) has released an update.

China International Development Corporation Limited’s subsidiary has entered into a lease agreement for a New Territories industrial building, commencing May 1, 2024, and lasting for two years. The deal, valued at approximately HK$1.3 million, is categorized as a discloseable transaction under the HKFRS 16 accounting standard, but does not require shareholder approval. The lease incurs a monthly rent of HK$65,000, funded by the company’s internal resources.

