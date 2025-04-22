China Construction Bank Updates 2024 Final Dividend Details

China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ) has issued an update.

China Construction Bank Corporation has announced an update to its 2024 final dividend, declaring a dividend of RMB 0.206 per share, which will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.076576916. The announcement also details the withholding tax arrangements for non-resident shareholders, with a 10% tax rate applicable to both enterprise and individual non-resident shareholders, and a 20% tax rate for domestic individual investors through Southbound Trading. This update reflects the bank’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and highlights the tax implications for different categories of investors.

More about China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation is a major player in the banking industry, providing a wide range of financial services including corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations. It is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization and focuses on both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 6.12%

Average Trading Volume: 43,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $218.6B

Learn more about 0939 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue